September First Friday full of activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls is always busy, but come first Friday, business is booming.

The fun kicks off with the annual Eastbank Block Party at 8th and Railroad to cap off the Summer season.

The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational will host the 5th Annual Mechanical Bull Media Challenge featuring local media personalities and influencers to ride against one another for their chance to secure the coveted PBR Belt Buckle. The bull will also be open for the public to ride until 8:30 p.m. The event is free and music starts at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a new art exhibit looking to leave a mark, or ‘stamp,’ in Downtown.

The “Stamp Design Show” will be displayed at the Sioux Falls Design Center ( 108 West 11th Street). As a celebration of our fair state, American Institute of Graphic Arts is running the show and invited some of the area’s most creative graphic designers to contribute to a show all about South Dakota’s people, places, and icons. Each designer chose a South Dakota topic and will be designing a series of postage stamps within that theme. The show starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Also in the art world, with suicide awareness week just around the corner, another exhibit highlight that topic.

The Helpline Center, in partnership with Rehfeld’s Art Gallery will be hosting their second Hope & Healing Art Show.

Art will be displayed by suicide survivors sharing their stories. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday night and goes until 9 p.m.