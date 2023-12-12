SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three years after he beat and shot a man and started his body on fire, Lamont Walker is learning his fate.

Fifty-one-year-old Lamont Walker’s sentencing hearing got underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Walker recently pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He could spend up to life in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped several charges including murder, kidnapping and rape.

The case dates back to November of 2020. That’s when a Minnehaha County Deputy noticed a fire in a ditch just outside of Brandon.

Saivaughn Calstrom

That’s where they found 22-year-old Saivaughn Calstrom’s body.

