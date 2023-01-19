SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer appeared in federal court on Thursday to be sentenced.

Luke Schauer pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet in September 2022. He was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison. That was the minimum sentence he faced.

Authorities arrested Schauer in February of last year, after he was caught sending illegal messages to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dropped including attempted production of child pornography.

The Sioux Falls Police Department terminated Schauer after learning of the investigation.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is in the courtroom; we’ll update this story with new information as it is reported.