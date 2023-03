SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of pretending to have a bomb during a bank robbery in Sioux Falls has pleaded guilty.

23-year-old Ayub Mohamed admitted to taking $200,000 from the Wells Fargo Bank on North Cliff Avenue last August.

Police say he stole a customer’s keys and left, but he didn’t get far. When officers arrived, he was still in the parking lot.

Mohamed will be sentenced on June 5, 2023.