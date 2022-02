YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man now has a shorter sentence for a deadly shooting in 2019.

Originally a judge sentenced Jameson Mitchell to 124 years in prison. However, the South Dakota Supreme Court ordered that he be resentenced.

According to online court records, his sentence was changed to 60 years with 15 years suspended. Mitchell shot and killed Lucas Smith during a confrontation outside Mojo’s Bar in Yankton on April 6, 2019.