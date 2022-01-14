Sensory friendly events return to Children’s Museum of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether your child likes dressing up or drawing, there is something for everyone at the South Dakota Children’s Museum.

The Children’s Museum of South Dakota announced 10 sensory friendly play dates designed for families of children with disabilities.

For most children, getting to visit the children’s museum is an exciting time, but for those with disabilities, it may be overwhelming when there are lots of other kids playing at the same time.

“Sensory play is an opportunity to have open ended play for families with kids who have a disability. You can’t always tell when somebody has a disability, and we are inclusive to everyone to come and play and have a wonderful time,” said Mari Von Fischer, membership coordinator.]

Creating a fun play environment for everyone.

“Our goal is to be a resource to the community so we were seeing a need for families that just needed an extra important time to spend together. So for us to be able to open and have a chance for them to be able to be themselves, have extra space,” said Kerrie Vilhauer, Director of Marketing.

“We have spaces that are quite spaces, we have tactile things that they can play with, the whole family can be involved and the families usually kind of space themselves out and its just a less crowded environment for them to play and have a great time,” said Von Fischer.

They also have a variety of sensory friendly items in their gift shop.

“We have many fidgets, we have sensory pads, we have games, different things that anybody that needs a sensory item can find here. we do do a lot of research and we take recommendations from families all the time of things that we should get or the things that are trending. So we try to accommodate all those needs in the gift shop,” said Von Fischer.

The first sensory play date is on January 30. For a complete list of dates and information about attending, check out the Children’s Museum website.