Seniors help launch video games onto well-known platform

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Getting a video game published is no easy task. But students at Dakota State University got two different games onto a gaming platform.

Two different teams of DSU students got their video games published through the online gaming platform Steam.

Creating the programs gives the students a chance to show off everything they have learned and work together as a team.

For Gabriel Simao and Alexander Maxey, getting their team’s games published is a big accomplishment.

“It’s the most amazing thing to open a store page and see your game there you’re like wow it’s there, you see that you actually put out something,” said Gabriel Simao, senior computer science and game design student.

Each team consists of nine people, who have been working on the game for more than a year.

“When they start off the game is rough, probably ugly, unplayable and after going through multiple alterations they are able to create something that they will be proud of sharing with other people and that’s really the end goal of it all,” said Peter Britton, assistant professor of game design.

There are many different roles that go into designing a game, including 3D modeling, programming, story telling and sound design.

“That’s one of the more satisfying things about designing a game is that we can bring so many disciplines together to make a really awesome product,” said Alexander Maxey, senior computer science and game design student.

This helps prepare students for their future careers.

“It’s just a lot of experience that you gain, you know, you make a lot of mistakes that then when you go onto your next project you can learn from and make your next project better,” said Maxey.

“It’s really important to at least have something to show on your portfolio, it’s one of the most important things so if you want to have someone just consider you, and talk or like ok lets see what you have and you have a game to show that’s really nice,” said Simao.

You can find both the Mi Scusi and 3 O’clock Horror games available to download and play for free on Steam.