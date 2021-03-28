Senator Thune wants to see border wall completed

South Dakota Senator John Thune was at the United States/Mexico border on Friday amid what, according to Border Patrol officials, is an extremely high rate of migrant encounters. KELOLAND News asked Senator Thune what he wants to see happen.

“Finish the wall. I mean, the wall was a huge deterrent to a lot of these people coming in … you hear a lot of discussion around the wall, but until you go down there and talk to the Border Patrol people who are actually responsible for securing the border, you realize just how important that wall is, that we get it done, the Biden Administration suspended it,” Senator Thune said.