SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we head into the winter months, there’s a lot of concern about just how high energy prices could get.

Senator John Thune says the National Energy Information Administration is predicting a nationwide price increase of 28% to heat homes. Thune is pushing for energy independence as a solution.

“I think one is to adopt an all of the above energy strategy that is American energy independence. When I say all the above, I’m talking about oil and gas and biofuels and nuclear and wind and solar and all of the above,” Thune said.

Thune also believes boosting U.S. oil and gas production would help ease high energy prices.