Senator Thune answers questions at Rotary Club in Sioux Falls on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Is South Dakota’s senior Senator a Republican in name only? That’s just one of many tough questions thrown at Senator John Thune at the downtown Rotary Club in Sioux Falls today.

Senator John Thune is not afraid to answer questions. Who won the election? Biden. Where do Republicans go from here?

“I believe that the country is still right of center. It doesn’t always vote that way and sometimes that has to do with the people, the candidates for office and how they articulate their messages, but I don’t think people want a Green New Deal, open borders, or federal elections,” said Senator John Thune.

Thune wants to see the Republican party get back to its core policies, like less government and conservative spending. So where does Trump fit in?

“Clearly former President Trump has had a lot of influence in our party and continues to. With respect to the 2020 elections, he appears at least to have an interest in continuing that influence,” said Thune.

What’s it like to get a mean tweet from the President of the United States?

“The president likes to use the word RINO, Republicans in name only. He uses that, it’s basically how loyal you are to him 100 percent of the time,” said Thune.

Thune says he supported Trump’s policies, but couldn’t vote to overturn an election with no evidence. As for the mass shootings happening in America, Thune says attacking the weapon, the AR-15, won’t help.

“It’s a tough issue, but too often we focus on the firearm and not the person behind it,” said Thune.