Senator Rounds formally announces 2020 reelection bid

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announced he plans to seek re-election for the same seat in 2020.

Rounds, who served as South Dakota’s Governor from 2003 to 2011, was elected as a Senator in 2014. South Dakota’s Primary Election is set for June 2 and the general election will be November 3.

Dan Ahlers announced in September he is officially in South Dakota’s Democratic race for the U.S. Senate.

Scyller Borglum, of Rapid City, also announced she plans to run for the seat. She will challenge Rounds in a Republican primary.

In a news release Thursday morning, Rounds said he remains one of President Donald Trump’s strongest supporters.

“South Dakotans are known for their character, strong work ethic and common sense,” Rounds said in the news release. “When I ran for this job in 2014, I promised to take those values to Washington, and they continue to be at the heart of every decision I make.”

Last year, Rounds announced his wife, Jean, had been diagnosed with cancer.

“In 2019, our family went through one of our toughest challenges, as Jean was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Thanks to her team of doctors and the prayers and support from throughout South Dakota, we are in the final steps of her cancer treatment and optimistic about her prognosis,” Rounds said in the news release.