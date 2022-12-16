SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Defense Authorization Act was just sent to the President’s Desk. Senator Mike Rounds helped write the legislation.

With an 83 to 11 vote, the 2023 NDAA passed the Senate.

The measure authorizes nearly 336 million dollars for Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder.

“This is the one bill each year for the last 62 years where Republicans and Democrats have consistently stood side by side to make sure that we’ve done the best we can to defend our country,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

If the bill gets the president’s approval, the funds earmarked for South Dakota will be used for the construction of facilities that will house and maintain the B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber.

“It also means that you’ll have more families coming into Ellsworth Air Force Base, and we’ve included an additional $15 million for the school systems out there to begin the planning so that they can get the right kind of facilities in place, and the Air Force will help with that,” Rounds said.

Rounds says the measure could transform the South Dakota base for the next 50 years.

“We’ve done a good job this year of finding common ground, all sides supporting these operations, it will make our country stronger, and make our country more secure,” Rounds said.

The bill also provides a 4.7% pay increase across all branches of the military and improves cyber operations for South Dakota Universities.