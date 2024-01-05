SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 1-B1 Bomber crash on January 4 had U.S. Senator John Thune crediting the Air Force’s work in preparing crew members on what to do in emergencies.

He says even with today’s technology, paying attention to servicing aircraft cannot be overlooked.

“There’s always a certain amount of you’ve got to have humans flying planes, you have equipment that sometimes doesn’t always work like it’s expected to and you just do the best to make sure that you’re keeping the pilots safe,” Thune said.

The crash happened at the Ellsworth Air Base just outside of Rapid City, South Dakota. Its pilots train at the Powder River Range, the largest training complex in the U.S.

Revisiting the 2021 Capitol Attack:

On January 6th, 2021, an attack on the U.S. Capitol resulted in numerous rioters being arrested and charged. Three years later, it’s still a hot topic.

Former President Donald Trump said he would pardon most of those convicted if elected back to the White House. But Thune says doing so would suggest the incident never happened.

“I think you’ve got to let the justice system work in this country and the evidence has been sufficient for courts and juries to determine that there ought to be consequences for people who were involved in the attack on the Capitol,” said Thune.

Thune and several members of his staff were at the Capitol during the attack. He was on the Senate floor when mobs broke into the Capitol.