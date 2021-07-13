Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic leadership speak to reporters about progress on an infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats say that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

The plan includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the accord flanked by all 11 Democrats on the chamber’s budget committee after a two-hour evening meeting that capped weeks of bargaining among party leaders, progressives and moderates.