Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic leadership speak to reporters about progress on an infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats say that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

The plan includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the accord flanked by all 11 Democrats on the chamber’s budget committee after a two-hour evening meeting that capped weeks of bargaining among party leaders, progressives and moderates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 