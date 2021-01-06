Sen. Thune, Sen. Rounds cite U.S. Constitution in not objecting Electoral College result for President-elect Biden

In this image from video, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are not expected to object to the 2020 Electoral College results, both senators released in statements before Wednesday’s proceedings.

Since the Nov. 3 election, states have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 victory. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Minutes after Congress began a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote Wednesday, Republicans objected to the tally in Arizona. You can follow the joint session LIVE on KELOLAND.com.

Here’s the full statement from Thune:

“Perhaps the strongest part of America’s electoral system is that Washington, D.C., is far removed from it. States, not the federal government, are entrusted with the sacred duty of running elections, ensuring eligible citizens can vote, and verifying that every legal ballot is counted. While a large majority of South Dakotans voted for President Trump, South Dakota’s election is not at question here. Every state, including South Dakota, has certified its vote in the presidential election, some after multiple recounts, audits, and extensive review by the courts. Republican-led state legislatures in many of the swing states like Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania have held hearings and investigated alleged irregularities, but have ultimately not acted to de-certify the election outcomes in their states.

“I support efforts to continue to examine and strengthen the integrity of our elections, while respecting the constitutional role of the states. For example, some have proposed a forum to scrutinize the 2020 election, which is a concept I support. Nevertheless, the question we face today is whether a small number of politicians in Washington, D.C., should substitute their judgment for the judgment of millions of Americans from other states who cast their ballots in the presidential election, believing they would be counted.

“The oath I swear as the senator for South Dakota is not to any one person, but to the U.S. Constitution. Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment make clear that the Senate’s role in presidential elections is limited to counting the electoral ballots certified by the states. While this election may not have turned out the way many of us wanted, our constitutional system, in which I have tremendous faith, does not allow Congress to change the result.”

Here’s the full statement from Rounds:

“Tomorrow’s vote will be one of the most consequential votes I’ll likely take as a U.S. Senator.

“If you’ve noticed, I have not joined the chorus of those for or against an objection. Today, those objections do not exist, they have not been shared, and there’s literally nothing to consider until we have a chance to hear the arguments for and against. The bottom line is that I’m keeping an open mind and I look forward to seeing the evidence to support the objections that are being proposed. Ultimately, the Constitution, not political expediency, will guide my decision making.

“I wholeheartedly support an independent investigation into the 2020 election. Since the current approach from several of my Republican colleagues requires the Democrat-controlled House to agree with them, it is dead on arrival. I’m interested in restoring faith, certainty and transparency for the American voter. And, unless we get to the bottom of these allegations, I fear Americans’ faith in our electoral process is in great jeopardy.”