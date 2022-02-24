SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Senator John Thune has been tweeting throughout the day about the attack on Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was given every chance to choose diplomacy and peace.

KELOLAND News talked with Thune Wednesday while he was in Miller.

“I think we all want to see the situation de-escalated. We all want to see Ukraine’s sovereignty preserved. And I think the best way to do that is to help Putin and Russia understand that not just the United States, but all our allies, all our NATO allies, are going to make this incredibly painful for them,” Thune said.

Thune says the U.S. and its allies must support Ukraine and impose costs against its Russian aggressors.