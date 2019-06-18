Local News

Wife of Senator Rounds has cancer

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The wife of South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds has cancer. 

Jean Rounds, who has been married to Mike since 1978, has been diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. 

According to a new release, Mike and Jean, who live in Fort Pierre, will begin treatment at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota this week. Specific treatment is unknown at this time.

Sen. Rounds is up for reelection in 2020. 

Rounds has been a U.S. Senator for South Dakota since 2015. He won his 2014 election with 50.4 percent of the vote, beating Democractic candidate Rick Weiland (29.5 percent) and Independent Larry Pressler (17.1 percent). Rounds won the 2014 Republican primary with 55.5 percent of the vote. Current Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden finished second with 18.2 percent of the vote. 

From 2003-2011, Rounds served has the 31st governor of South Dakota. Mike and Jean Rounds have four children and 10 grandchildren.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise