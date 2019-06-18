Wife of Senator Rounds has cancer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The wife of South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds has cancer.

Jean Rounds, who has been married to Mike since 1978, has been diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve.

According to a new release, Mike and Jean, who live in Fort Pierre, will begin treatment at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota this week. Specific treatment is unknown at this time.

Sen. Rounds is up for reelection in 2020.

Rounds has been a U.S. Senator for South Dakota since 2015. He won his 2014 election with 50.4 percent of the vote, beating Democractic candidate Rick Weiland (29.5 percent) and Independent Larry Pressler (17.1 percent). Rounds won the 2014 Republican primary with 55.5 percent of the vote. Current Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden finished second with 18.2 percent of the vote.

From 2003-2011, Rounds served has the 31st governor of South Dakota. Mike and Jean Rounds have four children and 10 grandchildren.