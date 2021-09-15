Sen. Rounds weighs in on recent foreign affairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Tuesday, KELOLAND News asked him about what he would like to see happen with regard to foreign affairs, the United States and Afghanistan.

“First of all, we can’t be giving the Taliban anything,” Rounds said. “We’re going to have to negotiate with them but recognize that they are also a terrorist organization. We can’t listen to what they say they’re going to do; it’s going to have to be based on what they actually do. We’ll have to do it with our allies in conjunction with us, and we most certainly have to be able to protect the Americans that are there and get them out of harm’s way.”

