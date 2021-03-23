Sen. Rounds weighs in on President’s call for tighter gun control

A suspect remains in custody for allegedly killing ten people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Less than 24 hours after the incident and just six days after a deadly shooting in Atlanta, President Biden is calling on Congress to act by closing loopholes in the background check system and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Tuesday evening KELOLAND News talked with U.S. Senator Mike Rounds about what President is asking lawmakers to do.

“They tried an assault weapons ban earlier and there’s no evidence that it worked before. It simply makes it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to be able to exercise their second amendment rights. And there really is no loophole that needs to be closed in the system right now that the FBI operates,” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

Monday’s shooting in Colorado is one of several mass killings that have happened in the U.S. this year.