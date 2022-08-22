SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The false belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 election is still held by many voters. This afternoon South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds shared with us how he handles a constituent’s possible frustration with him for not agreeing with the falsehood.

“That’s where I basically, I have to say look, I understand that you’ve been told that, I respect the fact that you believe it, but I’m sorry I can’t support it. And I can show you evidence in 62 different cases across … the United States where the accusations that have been made, simply did not play out in front of a court or in front of any type of a commission set up to evaluate them,” Sen. Rounds said.

Rounds stressed the value of making your voice heard and exercising the right to vote.