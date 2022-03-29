SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

If confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Monday.

The recommendation then goes to the full Senate.

Senator Mike Rounds met with Judge Jackson for about a half an hour Tuesday

“I found her to be very nice. She is articulate. Most certainly I think the people of South Dakota will ask if she’s a nominee by President Biden does that mean that she’s liberal? Or does that mean that it’s a person that you automatically vote for or automatically vote against?” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

So how is Rounds planning to vote?

He says that’s yet to be determined.

“I want to go back through and look through some of the cases she’s decided and I want to look back at some of the questions and answers that were provided in front of the judiciary committee this year,” Rounds said.

Rounds says the full Senate will probably take a vote the second half of next week.

“As Bill Janklow used to say, ‘This is one position that when you make that determination as to who a judge will be, this is a person who can take away your liberty, your property, or your life.’ So it’s a very important decision and I feel that same type of concern as a member of the United State Senate when we look at a Supreme Court nominee,” Rounds said.

Senator John Thune says he will oppose Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.