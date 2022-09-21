SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The B-21 bombers are getting closer to being used in South Dakota.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced Wednesday the B-21 Raider bomber will be publicly unveiled during the first week of December in California. In June 2021, Ellsworth Air Force base was announced as the first Air Force base in the country to have the B-21s.

“The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and have a major impact on the Rapid City area for the next 50 years,” Rounds said in an emailed statement. “I was pleased to see the progress on the B-21 when I visited the production facility in July. Soon the public will see this stealth bomber.”

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson told KELOLAND News this summer he believes the new bombers will bring about 4,000 people including families of people working with the new bombers.

“We are growing leaps and bounds, we are now the 11th largest city in the state with around 11,600. We have 7 or 8 different housing areas being built in and as soon as a house is built or an apartment is built, they’re sold,” Larson said in June.

The B-21 is a long-range stealth bomber that maker Northrop Grumman says is “designed to be long-range, highly survivable and capable of carrying a mix of conventional and nuclear ordnance.”