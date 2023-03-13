SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local sheriff’s office is saying thank you to Senator John Thune.

On Monday, Thune was awarded the Guardian Award from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Swenson says Thune was selected for helping the office secure a million dollars worth of equipment over the past four years including an armored vehicle, ballistic shields and body armor.

“For a small county that would most likely be unaffordable to do in that short of a time. So his support of those programs that finance that kind of stuff or supply the funds for those kind of things is vital to our operation,” Swenson said.

“There are some federal contribution and investment in local law enforcement but by enlarge most of what gets done, gets done by people here in our communities but we want to be good partners,” Thune said.

This is the first Guardian Award given out by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office.