TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, officials were called to the Tea Exit on Interstate 29 for reports of a semi fire.

Our news crew was on scene and captured video. In the video you can see that the semi trailer has severe damage. You can also see fire burning on the shoulder of the interstate.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries. The semi was carrying chicken meat.

