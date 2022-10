PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi-truck to its collection.

Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr of Jamestown, North Dakota attempted to travel north under the bridge Thursday evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.

Zerr was given a ticket for a truck route violation. Officers were on the scene for a little over an hour.

