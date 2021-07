LYON COUNTY, IA (KELO) — We’re also learning about a crash involving a semi hauling a trailer full of hogs in northwest Iowa.

It happened just before noon in Lyon County on Friday. The semi and trailer ended up on its side in the ditch. First responders tell KELOLAND News the driver was taken to the hospital.

Our news crew on scene could see a number of dead hogs in the ditch. We are still waiting to get more details from authorities.