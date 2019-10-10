UPDATE: Second report of tipped semi

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A second semi-truck tip over has been reported in connection with Thursday’s winter weather.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of a tipped semi on Interstate 90, just east of Box Elder. There were no injuries reported.

According to the Department of Transportation, the truck and trailer blocked the westbound passing lane and part of the driving lane, but there was enough room on the shoulder and driving lane to continue around the scene.

Both lanes are now fully open.

Conditions are continuing to deteriorate in western South Dakota. Keep up to date on current conditions with the SDDOT 511 mobile app or @https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ pic.twitter.com/0UdczT9nCX — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) October 10, 2019

12:37 p.m.

MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather continues to cause issues on roads.

A KELOLAND viewer sent the newsroom a photo of a tipped semi-truck on Interstate 90, 20 miles west of Murdo. Wind speeds are averaging 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, visibility between Wall and Murdo at 11 a.m. MDT is changing from one mile to 1/2 mile, with scattered blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and numerous areas of packed snow.

Authorities have been urging drives to slow down and use caution when traveling in winter weather conditions.

20 miles west on Murdo. Photo courtesy: Becky Miller.



Weather Resources