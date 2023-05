ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash north of Estelline.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says a semi rolled over at the intersection of County Road 465 and County Road 188 just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

In these photos, you can see something spilled out of the trailer.

No injuries were reported.