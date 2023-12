LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier Tuesday evening, a semi-truck rollover partially blocked I-90 in Lyman County, according to the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The semi was westbound on I-90 and rolled by mile marker 246 at about 7:00 p.m. The driver is okay.

Semi rollover, Lyman County, Dec. 26, 2023

The LCSO warns drivers that the road in the area may appear to look good but it is deceiving as the roads are solid ice. They urge drivers to slow down, turn off the cruise control and use extra caution.