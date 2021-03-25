UPDATE: I-29 back open following semi rollover near Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — I-29 northbound near the Tea Exit is open after a semi vs car injury crash Thursday morning, officials say.

Drivers are still asked to take an alternate route due to backed up traffic, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A semi-truck rollover closed I-29 northbound at the Tea Exit. The reports of the crash came in around 4:50 a.m. Authorities directed traffic through the off-ramp and then back onto the on-ramp at the Tea Exit to avoid the crash.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover was an injury crash involving another vehicle. They estimate the interstate will be closed for several hours. They’re asking commuters to choose an alternate route if possible.

KELOLAND News reporter Max Hofer is on scene. He has sent us these photos:

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for further details.