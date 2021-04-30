Semi driver charged with reckless driving following crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The driver of a semi that crashed near the penitentiary faces a reckless driving charge.

Authorities say that the driver took the curve on North Drive too fast Thursday afternoon and rolled on to several parked cars, one of which had a person inside.

Police say the person in the parked car was not hurt. The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

Several intersections along North Drive were temporarily closed Thursday night as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say the liquid inside the tanker was not hazardous.