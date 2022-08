SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a semi vs. house crash near Sturgis.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened on a service road near mile marker 32 on Interstate 90. The occupants of the house have been evacuated and are not injured.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck have been extracted from the vehicle and are now being treated for minor injuries.

Efforts are now underway to stabilize the house and remove the semi.