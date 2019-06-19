Semi crash near Sioux Center sends one to hospital

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A single-vehicle crash near Sioux Center, Iowa sent one man to a Sioux Falls hospital late Monday night.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Van Schepen, 51, of Hull, was driving a semi-truck pulling a feed trailer south on Garfield Avenue, four miles southwest of Sioux Center around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say Van Schepen lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch which caused his truck and trailer to roll on its side.

Van Schepen was taken to Sioux Center Health but was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there was approximately $200,000 in damage to the truck and trailer.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Ambulance all assisted the sheriff’s office.