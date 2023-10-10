HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday afternoon a car collided with the back of a grain trailer being transported by a semi north of Hayti, sending one man to the hospital.

At 4:40 p.m. on October 10th, a semi pulling a grain trailer was driving eastbound on SD Hwy 22, near 448th Avenue, two miles west of Thomas, SD. The driver of a car was also going eastbound on Hwy 22 behind the semi/trailer. The semi slowed to make a turn into a field.

The driver of the car had looked away from the road. When the driver looked up, the trailer was directly in front of him. The driver tried to avoid hitting the trailer and attempted to swerved into the westbound lane, but crashed into the back of the trailer.

The driver of the car was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office. Names of those involved in the crash are not available.