SIOUX FALLS, S.D.S (KELO) — A pumpkin stand is up and running once again along Phillips Avenue near Downtown Sioux Falls.

Kids in the Koch family planted and picked the pumpkins at their family ranch near Miller. They’re now selling them after school to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Because some other people may have a son or daughter or cousin who may be sick and going to make a wish,” said Ivy Koch.

They have a variety of pumpkins from big and small to white, green and orange. All the proceeds will go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.