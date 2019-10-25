Self-Defense training from a woman’s perspective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Self-Defense is a vital skill practiced by law enforcement all across KELOLAND. However, it could also be crucial for you if you encounter a violent person.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office trains once a year on self defense. This includes reviewing tactics.. handcuffing, punches, strikes, and kicks.

“Unfortunately there are people frequently committing serious crimes who don’t want to be caught and when confronted by law enforcement, choose to fight law enforcement, or civilians. The importance of today is to be able to put them into custody, control them as safely as we can and stop them from harming us or innocent people out there,” Schmidt said.

Deputy Carmen Visan is one of the instructors today. She offers a unique perspective on how to protect yourself as a woman.

“From a different view she can see how it works better. Technique is everything and if you’re smaller in stature but you’ve got the right technique you can fight and help everyone you need to as long as you train and fight for it,” Schmidt said.

“As a female we face a lot of challenges not because we are physically smaller but it’s just the nature of the job so we have to keep up, working all the time,” Deputy Visan said.

Deputy Visan urges all women to take a self defense class.

“It is a warrior mindset, it empowers women to be courageous and to trust abilities. Especially in our line of work, we have to be able to defend ourselves and defend our community,” Visan said.

And as you can see Visan is just as strong as these men.

“Of course I am, of course,” Visan said.

The Pennington County deputies use a facility at Western Dakota Technical Institute for training.