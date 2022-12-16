SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite nearly 5 inches of snow, the city of Sioux Falls will not be issuing a snow alert.

The plows have been busy the last two days clearing emergency snow routes and secondary routes, but now they will be focusing only on the streets with serious drifting.

“We are not going to do a snow alert, instead we’re going to do some selective plowing,” Street manager Dustin Hansen said.

That selective plowing is currently underway.

Near the airport, traffic is slow due to poor visibility.

“We are hearing from some of the operators; it isn’t horrible, but some of the drifts are pretty high,” Hansen said.

So crews are focusing on removing those snow drifts.

While they won’t be ticketing and towing cars, the city urges people to move their vehicles off the street for the next 24 hours.

Hansen says the wind has been the biggest problem Friday and they won’t be putting down any chemicals, at least not right now.

“We really don’t like to treat the streets when we have the winds, because anytime you put salt down, those winds are almost going to make it worse,” Hansen said.

So for now, crews will continue that selective plowing.

The forecast calls for colder air in the coming days and Hansen believes that’ll help crews clear the streets.

“We want to get the ice and snow off of them,” Hansen said. “So we’ll probably end up treating the streets once the wind blows down hopefully get them cleared off and dried up and when the cold sets in they are good to go hopefully.”