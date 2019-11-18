Seized placenta to be used in South Dakota rape case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A placenta sample taken from an abortion clinic without a warrant will be used as evidence in a statutory rape trial in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Supreme Court said last month that it would not hear the case, clearing the way for the evidence to be used.

A Rapid City girl mentioned while getting an abortion in Denver in 2018 that she was 15 when she became pregnant by her 25-year-old boyfriend. The clinic told Denver police, who turned over a placenta sample to a Rapid City detective.

DNA testing showed that the boyfriend, Nathan Hankins, couldn’t be excluded as the father. He was charged in September with fourth-degree rape.

Hankins has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on Jan. 28.