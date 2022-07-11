The black bears have a renovated exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo. GPZ photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Visitors will be able better see the black bears at the Great Plains Zoo, officials said in a news release.

The zoo renovated the habitat for its three black bears to provide better views for visitors. Also, the renovated habitat was designed for the bears’ comfort and for the safety of bears and the staff. It has a new heating and air conditioning system.

The three bears Charles, Jenny and Marshmallow will have larger dens and updated climbing structures and landscape for a more diverse living environment, according to the news release.

The renovated habitat was also designed to meet the needs of the zoo’s oldest bear Charles.

There is a scale to weigh the bears and a special sleeve for voluntary blood draws, officials said in the release.

The new exhibit will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15.