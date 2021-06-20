See inside downtown apartments from the Downtown Loft Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever been curious what the view from the windows is like in downtown Sioux Falls, you had a chance to find out.

“It’s been so much fun to see the excitement of Sioux Falls grow and see the different housing opportunities that there are available for the Sioux Falls residents. And as a downtown resident it’s been really neat to basically see my neighbors and just to see the different forms of living that there are available for downtown people,” tourist Angie Iverson said.

The loft tour was self-guided.

“They’ve all been really interesting and unique, but I have to say I’ve been most intrigued by the railyard flats. Just because they’re having that beautiful bar that they’re developing downstairs,” Iverson said.

Railyard Flats is the newest building on the tour list.

“I love that we have this urban atmosphere on the inside—kind of urban industrial—with the warmth of this beautiful wood everywhere. Plus we’ve got all of this nature,” Anne Haber, partner with bender properties and Railyard Flats developer said.

Albert House has renovated its space to bring in more residents.

“I think downtown Sioux Falls is becoming a really exciting place to be. And I really hope that more people think about being downtown,” Iverson said.