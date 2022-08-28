DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s video you certainly don’t see every day: doorbell security camera footage capturing one car slamming into another which then causes another collision.

A doorbell security camera captured the video outside Robert Barse’s home in Dell Rapids.



“There’s some skid marks on the road, and the boulevard here, we’ve got damaged vehicles. And we actually were provided the video clip and were able to watch video of a vehicle traveling at a pretty high rate of speed that ran into the parked vehicles on the street and then fled the scene,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Sgt. Scott Dubbe said.



The alleged hit-and-run happened at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 8th and Ladelle in Dell Rapids. A suspect faces various charges.



“We were provided a little bit of information for him, but a lot of it really came from the video footage. From other people that saw the person that night as well,” Dubbe said.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells KELOLAND News that 54-year-old Steve Heinemann of Dell Rapids is facing charges for failure to report an accident, hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident.



Robert Barse owns one of the cars that was hit. His father owns the other.



“The crazy part is there was probably 25 feet of dead space between the first vehicle and the second vehicle. As you can see that the Trailblazer was parked on the street and now it’s up on my boulevard,” Barse said.



The case highlights what security cameras can show.



“If I wouldn’t of had the camera, I wouldn’t have known what kind of vehicle it was. I wouldn’t have known anything other than just the aftermath,” Barse said.



“It’s very important because it’s unbiased footage. It doesn’t have an opinion. It just shows literally what happened,” Dubbe said.

Barse says he is now going to reach out to his insurance company and file a claim for the damage.