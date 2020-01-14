Two errors on new security sign outside of Capitol building

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The start of a new legislative session brings new security measures at the South Dakota Capitol.

Visitors must now enter through a security screening room at the Capitol’s north entrance. The Bureau of Administration website says signage in place will let visitors know what to do and let them know about items not allowed in the Capitol.

The signs are now in place, but are missing an important detail: a sentence explaining the items listed aren’t allowed.

What’s missing from the new security signs that greeted people today at the South Dakota Capitol? A sentence explaining these items aren’t allowed. #KeloNews pic.twitter.com/uAwwjvBLF2 — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) January 14, 2020

There’s also a typo in the last line.

A state official says the signs will be fixed by the end of the day.