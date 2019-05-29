Security needs reviewed at governor’s mansion

It's not unusual to see lines of cars waiting to drop off or pick up children from class, but a major construction project is building up worries about extra traffic at a local elementary school. If you've driven on 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue, near I-229, you know which project we're talking about. Workers are expected to complete the multi-million dollar project some time in 2020.

According to the city, about 28,000 drivers go through 26th Street per day, and about 12,000 use Southeastern every day. All those drivers have to go somewhere, so they're using a few detours, including Bahnson Avenue. That's why Harvey Dunn Elementary School leaders are taking extra precautions to handle more cars and keep students safe.