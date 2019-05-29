Live Now
Dorian tracking toward Florida

Security needs reviewed at governor’s mansion

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kristi Noem Gov Photo

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State administrators are reviewing security needs at the governor’s residence in South Dakota, including the installation of a fence.
    
The state is soliciting interest from companies to design and construct a fence. The budget for the fence is $400,000.
    
Gov. Kristi Noem spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says no final decisions have been made.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss