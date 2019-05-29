PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State administrators are reviewing security needs at the governor’s residence in South Dakota, including the installation of a fence.
The state is soliciting interest from companies to design and construct a fence. The budget for the fence is $400,000.
Gov. Kristi Noem spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says no final decisions have been made.
Security needs reviewed at governor’s mansion
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State administrators are reviewing security needs at the governor’s residence in South Dakota, including the installation of a fence.