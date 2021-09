SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say surveillance video helped piece together what happened when a bicycle crashed into a bus Thursday afternoon.

At police briefing on Friday, Officer Sam Clemens said a 48-year-old man on a bicycle rode out of an alley and crashed into the side of a bus on Summit Avenue.

No children were hurt, but the man on the bike suffered non life-threatening injuries including bruising and broken bones. The bicyclist received a citation for failure to yield.