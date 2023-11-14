SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are already starting your holiday shopping… Sioux Falls Police want to remind you not to leave your purse or packages sitting out in your car while you do more shopping.

“You don’t have to leave them in your car, but if you are the person who does, put them in your trunk, don’t leave things in plain view, ” said Lt. Andrew Siebenborn of Sioux Falls Police said.

Even when the snow is flying and temperatures are down in the single digits, police say it’s never a good idea to leave you car running in a park lot, or anywhere else, unless you are inside it.