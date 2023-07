SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recreation trail users in Sioux Falls will find the trail closed this weekend in certain areas because of the airshow.

From Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, the northern section of the recreation trail will be closed at various timeframes. Barricades will be placed at Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue.

There will be aviation activities throughout the weekend at the SD Air National Guard Airport including the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.