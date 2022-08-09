SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting tomorrow, August 10, the outside southbound lane will be closed on North Cliff Avenue between North 54th Street and Benson Road, the city of Sioux Falls said.

Alliance Construction will be installing utilities. The work is expected to be completed in about one week.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while travelling near the construction area. Pedestrians may need to use alternate routes.