SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A section of Sioux Falls road on which many drivers travel will soon be closed; Cliff Avenue in the southeast part of the city between 49th and 56th Streets will be entirely closed to traffic.

“Everybody wants to go south to 57th Street and south to 69th Street, and so we need to have additional capacity,” said Shannon Ausen, engineering program manager with the City of Sioux Falls.

Northbound and southbound traffic here don’t enjoy the same freedom; right now there’s only one southbound lane. But that’s going to change.

“So this project will allow us to have two northbound and two soundbound,” Ausen said.

Dakota Weisbecker bought a home on Cliff Avenue in the construction area; she’ll be living here starting May 20.

“It’s going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for a while, but exciting for Sioux Falls to see it’s growing and making these infrastructure changes,” Weisbecker said.

Ausen estimates this section of Cliff Avenue will be closed to traffic from about May 30 or 31 until the middle or end of August.

“The challenge of this project is that we have a large vertical grade on the west side of Cliff Avenue that we have to bring a lot of dirt in to raise it up,” Ausen said. “In order to do that we do have to close the street from 49th to 56th over the summertime.”

Stockwell Engineers is planning the construction.

“We know there’s a lot of issues with the one southbound lane,” said Mitch Mergen, civil engineer with Stockwell Engineers. “There’s a lot of congestion because of that, so that’ll be a huge improvement.”

The project starts on Wednesday.