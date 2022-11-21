SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pedestrian traffic will re-open along 41st Street near Marion Road or Terry Avenue this winter, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).

Pedestrian traffic had been closed since April while improvements were made to the west side of 41st Street.

Crews are winterizing the construction site and have reopened the south side of the 41st Street bridge for pedestrian traffic. Pedestrians will need to cross to the south side of 41st Street at the signalized intersection at either Marion Road or Terry Avenue, as the sidewalks along the north side of the bridge will remain closed.

When construction resumes in the spring, pedestrian traffic will once again be detoured to 26th Street or 49th Street.