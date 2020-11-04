Secretary of State Steve Barnett surprised at long lines at polling precincts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following the election from the capital city outside the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett says there has been a nice flow of steady voters.

“Some lines took longer than others, that surprised me as well, I though with over perhaps half of the ballots in the bank so to speak there would be less people voting on election day,” Barnett said.

He said as soon as auditors have results they will send them to the state.

More than 218,000 absentee ballots have been received. It could likely be a record.